Heard about it today. My deepest condolences go out to Cailey, Jessica, Peggy, William, and all others who loved Jeff. Y'all may remember me as his best friend through Jr high and high school. If not, it's okay. We drifted apart, and it's my fault. I am sorry. I'll be there next Wednesday the 31st to pay my respect. I'm informing our other old school friends as well. Much love, and Johnny Walker. (Jeff would understand the reference)

Mike Van Fossen March 25, 2021