Jeffrey E. Armstrong
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL
Jeffrey E. Armstrong, 45, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Mar
31
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
I will miss you my sweet nephew! I'll never forget how much you looked out for me...just sometimes was enough through out the years! Knowing of your genuine concern was/Is really all I need sometimes. Thanks for your surprise phone calls.. Saying Hi, Aunt Patti, how's my favorite Aunt? I love you Jeff... Rest in heavy buddy! Trish
Patti Kanning
March 28, 2021
You will be missed by so many, I truly hope the Angels know how special you were down here. Rest now love.
Julie Linder-Caulkins
March 25, 2021
Heard about it today. My deepest condolences go out to Cailey, Jessica, Peggy, William, and all others who loved Jeff. Y'all may remember me as his best friend through Jr high and high school. If not, it's okay. We drifted apart, and it's my fault. I am sorry. I'll be there next Wednesday the 31st to pay my respect. I'm informing our other old school friends as well. Much love, and Johnny Walker. (Jeff would understand the reference)
Mike Van Fossen
March 25, 2021
