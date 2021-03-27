Jeffrey C. Forsyth

February 7, 1953- March 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Jeffrey C. Forsyth, 68, of Rock Island, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline after a long courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be 2 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Viola Cemetery, Viola. Memorials may be made in care of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Jeffrey was born in Moline, Illinois on February 7, 1953, a son of Lytle and Betty J. Brunkow Forsyth.

Jeffrey drove a truck for Forward Air Corporation for twenty plus years.

He enjoyed reading, spending time with friends, music and playing the guitar. He was a member of the Milan Rifle Club.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Jesse Evans, St. Paul, Minn.; and a special aunt, Ardy Johnson, Maple Grove, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

