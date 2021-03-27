Menu
Jeffrey C. Forsyth
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Jeffrey C. Forsyth

February 7, 1953- March 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Jeffrey C. Forsyth, 68, of Rock Island, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline after a long courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be 2 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Viola Cemetery, Viola. Memorials may be made in care of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Jeffrey was born in Moline, Illinois on February 7, 1953, a son of Lytle and Betty J. Brunkow Forsyth.

Jeffrey drove a truck for Forward Air Corporation for twenty plus years.

He enjoyed reading, spending time with friends, music and playing the guitar. He was a member of the Milan Rifle Club.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Jesse Evans, St. Paul, Minn.; and a special aunt, Ardy Johnson, Maple Grove, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences, memories and expression of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, IL
Mar
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
With condolences to Susan and all other members of Jeffrey´s family and friends.
Martin E. Conway, Jr.
March 30, 2021
