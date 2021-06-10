Jeffrey Scott Grubaugh

December 15, 1959-May 30, 2021

MOLINE-Jeffrey Scott Grubaugh, 61, of Moline, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home in Moline, IL.

Services will be Friday, June 11, 2021, at noon with visitation two hours before the service from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, IL. Burial will be at 3:00 pm in Mount Bloom Cemetery, Tiskilwa, IL.

Jeff was born December 15, 1959, in Moline, IL, to Robert Grubaugh and Shirley Jensen. He graduated from Bettendorf High School, Class of "1978", where he set several records as a swimmer and excelled in every sport and activity he tried. Secondary, graduate, trade, certifications, or specialty education history as well as honors and achievements. He worked for several years at Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric Company and retired from Blackhawk College after working there for over ten years. He loved sports, both watching sports and playing them. He liked to play golf, listen to music, and spend time with his family. He was full of love for those closest to him, and nothing brought him more joy than spending time with those he loved.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Grubaugh of Coal Valley, IL, mother, Shirley Fatchett, step-father, Wayne Fatchett, and a brother, Robert Fatchett.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother, and sister-in-law.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.