Jeffrey T. Hultgren

February 2, 1956- March 23, 2022

MILAN-Jeffrey T. Hultgren, 66, of Milan, IL passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his residence. Jeff was born in Moline, IL on February 2, 1956, to Nathan and Marion Hultgren. He graduated from Sherrard High School in Sherrard, IL and attended Milliken University in Decatur, IL. A member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenter's Local 4, Jeff worked over forty years in construction. He most recently worked part-time as a facilities manager at Jersey Ridge Place, assisted living village, in Davenport, Iowa. Jeff was an athlete and avid sports fan and played high school and college football. A wonderful brother, uncle, and friend Jeff was always there when you needed him. Riding his motorcycle was his passion. He loved "cruising" throughout the Midwest. And enjoyed going to live NASCAR races and attending local area football games.

Survivors include his stepdaughter Jordan (Brent) Patterson, brother Nick Hultgren of Dallas, TX, sister-in-law Rose Hultgren of Dallas, TX, niece Megan Giroux of Towanda, IL, step granddaughter, Ava Claire Patterson, and many cousins in the Quad Cities area. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Norm Hultgren and Greg Hultgren.

Funeral services are Saturday April 2, 2022. Visitation is at 10am, with the funeral service following at 11am at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, IL. Burial will be in Andover Township Cemetery, Andover, IL.

