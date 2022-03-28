Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey T. Hultgren
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Sherrard High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Jeffrey T. Hultgren

February 2, 1956- March 23, 2022

MILAN-Jeffrey T. Hultgren, 66, of Milan, IL passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his residence. Jeff was born in Moline, IL on February 2, 1956, to Nathan and Marion Hultgren. He graduated from Sherrard High School in Sherrard, IL and attended Milliken University in Decatur, IL. A member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenter's Local 4, Jeff worked over forty years in construction. He most recently worked part-time as a facilities manager at Jersey Ridge Place, assisted living village, in Davenport, Iowa. Jeff was an athlete and avid sports fan and played high school and college football. A wonderful brother, uncle, and friend Jeff was always there when you needed him. Riding his motorcycle was his passion. He loved "cruising" throughout the Midwest. And enjoyed going to live NASCAR races and attending local area football games.

Survivors include his stepdaughter Jordan (Brent) Patterson, brother Nick Hultgren of Dallas, TX, sister-in-law Rose Hultgren of Dallas, TX, niece Megan Giroux of Towanda, IL, step granddaughter, Ava Claire Patterson, and many cousins in the Quad Cities area. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Norm Hultgren and Greg Hultgren.

Funeral services are Saturday April 2, 2022. Visitation is at 10am, with the funeral service following at 11am at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, IL. Burial will be in Andover Township Cemetery, Andover, IL.

Online condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 28, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.