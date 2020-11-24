Jeffrey Leemans

February 17, 1958-November 22, 2020

Jeffrey Allen Leemans was born on February 17, 1958, in Moline, IL the son of Albert and Yvonne (Greiner) Leemans. He died November 22, 2020 at University of WI Hospital in Madison, WI.

Services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:45am with visitation one hour before. Masks and social distancing are required.

Jeff graduated from St. Coletta School, Jefferson, WI in 1977. After attending a worker-trainee program, he obtained a job at Fireside Dinner Theatre in Ft Atkinson, WI. He held his job for over 40 years, being laid off because of the COVID-19 shutdown. He received many awards from both St. Coletta School and the Fireside.

Jeff was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and 3rd Degree Member of Council #3396 Knights of Columbus, at Ft Atkinson, WI. He was welcomed into the community and had a very happy life in Wisconsin. His summer vacations were spent with his family in Illinois enjoying trips to see sites in various states. He also enjoyed his Christmas vacations with his family in Illinois. Jeff was a true Green Bay Packers fan and loved his cat, Ozzie. Jeff loved music and could tell you the title and artist of any song he heard.

Survivors include his mother, Yvonne, brothers, David (Bonnie), Port Byron, Ronald (Karen), Coal Valley and Doniel, Rock Island; nieces, Jamie (Brit) Hitchins, Morris, IL, Amy (Rich) Hendricks, Bettendorf; nephews, Josh (Ashley) Catour, Brimfield, IL, Adam (Hannah) Leemans, Chelsea, MI and Ryan Leemans, Honolulu, HI; 6 grand nephews, JD, Brady and Reed Catour and Grayson, Austin and Caleb Hitchins; and his special family, Chris and Barbara Gang, Jefferson, WI. He was preceded in death by his father and both sets of grandparents.

Memorials may be made to St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549 or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1660 Endi Blvd, Ft Atkinson, WI 53538 or Special Olympics.

We would like to THANK all of the people in the Jefferson and Ft Atkinson area for making Jeff's life so happy and content and looking out for him, especially Chris and Barbara Gang.

