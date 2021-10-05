Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey Scott Lukaszewski
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL

Jeffrey Scott Lukaszewski

February 17, 1959-October 1, 2021

Jeffrey Scott Lukaszewski, 62, of Viola, Illinois passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

Jeffrey Scott was born February 17, 1959, in Leon, Iowa. He is the son of Arthur Joseph Lukaszewski and Jessie Marlene (Redman) Nash. He graduated from Bolingbrook High School in 1977. On July 22, 1995, he married Veronica Surratt in Aledo, Illinois. Jeff "Luke" was a sales rep with Surf Prep out of Wisconsin and ran the Midwest division with great pride. He was an outdoor enthusiast…he loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved to travel with his family on vacations, along with adventures at their cabin on the lake. Jeff made us laugh with his practical joking and was always pranking someone. Jeff was an avid Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Veronica Lukaszewski, his 4 children; Brandon Lukaszewski of Bettendorf, IA, Taylor (Jason) Vyncke of Sherrard, IL, Tristin Lukaszewski (Tristen Bundy) of Preemption, IL and Tyler Lukaszewski of Viola, IL, grandchildren; Korbyn Lukaszewski, Raelynn Vyncke, Evelynn Bundy and Harper Vyncke, mother; Marlene Nash of Murray, IA, sisters; Teri (Tim) Phillips of Davenport IA, Lynette (Glenn) Habak of Lake in the Hills, IL, Kim (Blair) Allard of Osceola, IA, in-laws, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; Arthur Lukaszewski, father-in-law; Daniel Surratt, grandparents; Edward and Irene Lukaszewski, Raymond and Nadene Redman, nephews; Benjamin Allard and Nick Hurlburt.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Lone Cedar Pavilion (19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City, Illinois.) Memorials may be left for the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, is assisting the family.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Lone Cedar Pavilion
19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dennison Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.