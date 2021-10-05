Jeffrey Scott Lukaszewski

February 17, 1959-October 1, 2021

Jeffrey Scott Lukaszewski, 62, of Viola, Illinois passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

Jeffrey Scott was born February 17, 1959, in Leon, Iowa. He is the son of Arthur Joseph Lukaszewski and Jessie Marlene (Redman) Nash. He graduated from Bolingbrook High School in 1977. On July 22, 1995, he married Veronica Surratt in Aledo, Illinois. Jeff "Luke" was a sales rep with Surf Prep out of Wisconsin and ran the Midwest division with great pride. He was an outdoor enthusiast…he loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved to travel with his family on vacations, along with adventures at their cabin on the lake. Jeff made us laugh with his practical joking and was always pranking someone. Jeff was an avid Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Veronica Lukaszewski, his 4 children; Brandon Lukaszewski of Bettendorf, IA, Taylor (Jason) Vyncke of Sherrard, IL, Tristin Lukaszewski (Tristen Bundy) of Preemption, IL and Tyler Lukaszewski of Viola, IL, grandchildren; Korbyn Lukaszewski, Raelynn Vyncke, Evelynn Bundy and Harper Vyncke, mother; Marlene Nash of Murray, IA, sisters; Teri (Tim) Phillips of Davenport IA, Lynette (Glenn) Habak of Lake in the Hills, IL, Kim (Blair) Allard of Osceola, IA, in-laws, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; Arthur Lukaszewski, father-in-law; Daniel Surratt, grandparents; Edward and Irene Lukaszewski, Raymond and Nadene Redman, nephews; Benjamin Allard and Nick Hurlburt.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Lone Cedar Pavilion (19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City, Illinois.) Memorials may be left for the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, is assisting the family.