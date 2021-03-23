Menu
Jenna Gall
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Jenna Gall

January 2, 1985-March 17, 2021

GALESBURG-Jenna Gall, 36, of Galesburg, IL, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Galesburg, IL. Private graveside services will be held in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Jenna was born January 2, 1985, in Korea, the daughter of Daniel and Carol (Dunlap) Gall.

She worked as a paraprofessional in the Quad City area.

Survivors include her father, Dan Gall (Cindy Stadel), Moline, IL; brother, Evan (Haley) Gall, Hampton, IL; step-father, Larry Bennett, Moline; aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kaj Gall and her mother, Carol Bennett.

Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dan you and your family are in our prayers! Thoughts for peace and love for you and your family
Theresa Peterson
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Dan and Cindy. Love and hugs to you.
Corky Laurin
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry for all who knew Jenna, especially her dad, brother and aunt & uncle. She now is with her mom in heaven. May she rest in peace.
Linda Anderson
March 23, 2021
My heart and tears go out to your family. Jenna was such a wonderful person. I have so many fond memories growing up with her, and I'm proud to say she was a long term childhood friend. Much love to all of you.
Jenny Stacy
March 23, 2021
