Jenna Gall

January 2, 1985-March 17, 2021

GALESBURG-Jenna Gall, 36, of Galesburg, IL, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Galesburg, IL. Private graveside services will be held in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Jenna was born January 2, 1985, in Korea, the daughter of Daniel and Carol (Dunlap) Gall.

She worked as a paraprofessional in the Quad City area.

Survivors include her father, Dan Gall (Cindy Stadel), Moline, IL; brother, Evan (Haley) Gall, Hampton, IL; step-father, Larry Bennett, Moline; aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kaj Gall and her mother, Carol Bennett.

Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.