Jennie Opal (Hutchins) Rumph

April 16, 1931-December 10, 2021

Jennie Opal (Hutchins) Rumph,90, East Moline, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA. Funeral services are 11 AM Wednesday, December 15th at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Services will be live-streamed at http://www.facebook.com/vanhoefuneralhome. Burial is in Hampton Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Jennie was born on April 16, 1931 in Mercer, Missouri, the daughter of Ottis L. and Nellie K. (Porter) Hutchins. She graduated from Mercer High School, Mercer, MO. Jennie married Robert Lee Rumph on March 17, 1950 in Stanberry, Missouri. He died April 17, 2008. Jennie did babysitting for many years and built a special bond with the many children she cared for. She loved to sew and did some quilting. She was an excellent cook and baker. Jennie was a member of Cross Town Baptist Church, Silvis.

Survivors include her children; Robert Steven (Sandra) Rumph, Moline, Penny Anne (Raymond) Guyton, Moline, and Marcia Diane Manning (Terry Thumann), Davenport, grandchildren, Shelley Rumph, Kevin Rumph, both of Moline, Craig Guyton, Washington DC., Bridget (James) Crocker, Sherrard and Jennifer (Kyle) Wise, Moline, great-grandchildren, Noah and Rowan and sisters, Frankie (Wayne) Beverage, Patty (Gary) Parsons and Peggy (Glenn) Garner.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Barbara Haggard and Erba Miller.

The family would like to thank Clarissa Cook for their care and compassion shown to Jennie.

