Jennifer B. Correa

June 15, 1951-December 10, 2020

Jennifer B. Correa, 69, of Colona passed away December 10, 2020 at her home.

Services will be private and burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jennifer was born June 15, 1951 in Cherokee, IA the daughter of Lloyd and Bertha Redman. She married Joseph Terronez in 1978. She later married Fabian Correa June 7, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV. Jennifer received an associate degree in Machinery from Black Hawk College. She also enjoyed working as a beautician. She loved crafting and enjoyed listening to heavy metal and rock & roll, word searches, and watching Judge Judy and westerns.

Survivors include her husband Fabian; children Danielle (Gerald) Carter of Moline and Michael (Rachel Thomas) Terronez of Bettendorf; grandchildren Gerald Carter Jr., Briana Carter, Isabella Carter, Dylan Carter and nieces and nephews.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, and 1 sister.