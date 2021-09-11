Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeremiah Martinez-Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Jeremiah Martinez-Brown

March 12, 1996-September 5, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, 25, of East Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, in the emergency room at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa.

Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory following the service. Memorials may be made to a GoFundMe account set up in his name.

Jeremiah was born March 12, 1996, in Moline, to Earl Brown (DJ) and Joanna Martinez. He was manager at Blackbird Landscape. He loved life, had numerous friends, and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed jet skiing, traveling, 4-wheeling, and doing wheelies down the street on his bicycle.

Jeremiah is survived by his mother, Joanna Martinez of East Moline; a son, Josiah Thomas; siblings, Jarah Brown, Jealiyah Mason, and Willie Mason, Jr., all of East Moline; grandparents, Juanita Martinez and Leda Giles of East Moline, Mary Sawyer of Chicago, and step-grandpa Brian; siblings, Tyeshia, Tatiana, Ashley, Andrea, Taiwan and Lamon; a niece, Xirah Brown; several, aunts, uncles, and cousins; close childhood friends, Devon, Sergio, Chuy, Jovani, and Brandes; and his dog Pacman. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Mason.

Jeremiah's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Miah ! I love you so much and ima watch over your son just watch over us .. until next time my love fly high
Thequeenbee
Other
September 13, 2021
I knew Jeremiah and his siblings from their days in school at East Moline. I am so sorry to hear of his death. I hold you all in my prayers during this very awful time. Sending prayers.
Miss Denise
School
September 12, 2021
Fly high baby boy....you will be missed. Till we meet again. Condolences n prayers to all the family. Forever in our hearts Love aunty mary
Quezada/Lopez family
Family
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results