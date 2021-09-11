Jeremiah Martinez-Brown

March 12, 1996-September 5, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, 25, of East Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, in the emergency room at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa.

Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory following the service. Memorials may be made to a GoFundMe account set up in his name.

Jeremiah was born March 12, 1996, in Moline, to Earl Brown (DJ) and Joanna Martinez. He was manager at Blackbird Landscape. He loved life, had numerous friends, and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed jet skiing, traveling, 4-wheeling, and doing wheelies down the street on his bicycle.

Jeremiah is survived by his mother, Joanna Martinez of East Moline; a son, Josiah Thomas; siblings, Jarah Brown, Jealiyah Mason, and Willie Mason, Jr., all of East Moline; grandparents, Juanita Martinez and Leda Giles of East Moline, Mary Sawyer of Chicago, and step-grandpa Brian; siblings, Tyeshia, Tatiana, Ashley, Andrea, Taiwan and Lamon; a niece, Xirah Brown; several, aunts, uncles, and cousins; close childhood friends, Devon, Sergio, Chuy, Jovani, and Brandes; and his dog Pacman. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Mason.

Jeremiah's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.