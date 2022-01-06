Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry R. Daugherty Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Jerry R. Daugherty Sr.

May 22, 1944-January 4, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Jerry R. Daugherty Sr., 77, of East Moline, IL, will be 10 am Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, IL. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Mr. Daugherty passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home.

Jerry was born May 22, 1944, in Daviess County, KY, the son of Earl and Lillie Sue (Bowlds) Daugherty. He served in the 101st Airborne Division Fort Campbell, KY, during the Vietnam Conflict. He married Dawn DeLaere January 12, 1980. He retired from John Deere Express and later Gress Trucking. He was a lifetime member of the East End Boulders Club and the AMVETS Post 145. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jerry had a gentle soul and was fun to be around.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn; children, Jerry R. Daugherty Jr. (Courtney Leonard), Austin, TX, Jarrett (Savannah) Daugherty, Port Byron, IL, and Alison Daugherty (Richard Ouart), Pocahontas, IL; grandchildren, Joshua, Breyanna, Ethan, Landon, and Adriana Daugherty, Tyler and Tanner Ouart; siblings, Nancy Hendricks, Gary (Debbie) Daugherty, Susie Daugherty, Lee "Pixie" Stemmermann, Rita (LaWana) Roberson, Dennis (Mary) Daugherty, Mike Daugherty, David (Eva) Daugherty and Jeff (Andy) Daugherty; brother-in-law, Robert Whitmer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Dorothy Whitmer, and Theresa Daugherty; brothers, Earl Wayne, Darrell, and Ron Daugherty.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sympathy to Dawn and family, we had several good times with Jerry he will always be in our hearts and prayers. Kevin and Patty
Kevin and Patty Frommelt
Friend
January 7, 2022
The Lauer Family
January 7, 2022
Sincere condolences to Dawn and the entire family from the Dussliere´s. I remember Jerry from our St. Mary´s days as a kind and helpful man. May he Rest In Heavenly Peace.
Martha Dussliere
Other
January 7, 2022
We loved Jerry. He will be missed but always remembered. Lifting up the family in prayer
Lisa Sturgeon Sisk
January 6, 2022
Our sincere condolences at this time of loss for you Dawn, Jarrett and Alison. May God's comfort surround you.
Mike and Beth Lambert
Friend
January 6, 2022
Heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this time of sorrow.
Dana Mayberry
Other
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results