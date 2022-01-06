Jerry R. Daugherty Sr.

May 22, 1944-January 4, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Jerry R. Daugherty Sr., 77, of East Moline, IL, will be 10 am Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, IL. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Mr. Daugherty passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home.

Jerry was born May 22, 1944, in Daviess County, KY, the son of Earl and Lillie Sue (Bowlds) Daugherty. He served in the 101st Airborne Division Fort Campbell, KY, during the Vietnam Conflict. He married Dawn DeLaere January 12, 1980. He retired from John Deere Express and later Gress Trucking. He was a lifetime member of the East End Boulders Club and the AMVETS Post 145. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jerry had a gentle soul and was fun to be around.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn; children, Jerry R. Daugherty Jr. (Courtney Leonard), Austin, TX, Jarrett (Savannah) Daugherty, Port Byron, IL, and Alison Daugherty (Richard Ouart), Pocahontas, IL; grandchildren, Joshua, Breyanna, Ethan, Landon, and Adriana Daugherty, Tyler and Tanner Ouart; siblings, Nancy Hendricks, Gary (Debbie) Daugherty, Susie Daugherty, Lee "Pixie" Stemmermann, Rita (LaWana) Roberson, Dennis (Mary) Daugherty, Mike Daugherty, David (Eva) Daugherty and Jeff (Andy) Daugherty; brother-in-law, Robert Whitmer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Dorothy Whitmer, and Theresa Daugherty; brothers, Earl Wayne, Darrell, and Ron Daugherty.

Memorials may be made to the family.

