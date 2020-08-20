Jerry David Conner, Sr.

June 8, 1941-August 10, 2020

PORT BYRON-Jerry David Conner, Sr., 79, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Unity Point - Trinity, Rock Island. There will be no public services at this time. Private burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery, Port Byron. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Jerry was born on June 8, 1941, in Guin, Alabama, the son of James and Hattie (Stanford) Conner. He graduated high school in Guin, AL, moved to the Quad Cities, then married JoAnn Harris on May 4, 1963. Jerry retired from John Deere Plow Planter Works in 2003 after 41 years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and camping in their travel trailer. He also loved bowling and golfing. For years he bowled and golfed in the John Deere leagues. He was a diehard NASCAR fan, watching every Sunday. Jerry was a member of the Four Wheel Drive Club and the Geneseo Moose Club.

Jerry is survived by his wife, JoAnn, Port Byron; children, Jerry David Conner, Jr, Port Byron, Brenda (Steve) Kachelhoffer, Winter, WI, Shelley Strombach, Cordova; sisters, Sue (Jim) Yates, Guin, AL, Patsy (Marshall) McDonald, Duncanville, AL; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Conner; and son-in-law, Sid Strombach. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com