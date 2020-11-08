Jerry L. Mullen

January 30, 1947-October 8, 2020

MOLINE-Jerry L. Mullen, 73, of Moline, passed away on Thursday, October 8 at Trinity Rock Island.

Private funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Due to the current pandemic, there will not be a visitation, but a celebration of Jerry's life will be held in Spring 2021. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for medical expenses.

Jerry was born on January 30, 1947 in Oklahoma, the son of LeRoy & Billie Mullen. He served in the United States Army.

On June 7, 1968, Jerry was married to his bride, Peggy Baptist and they recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Jerry retired from Van Meter, Inc. as warehouse manager. Afterwards, he was with Milan Auction.

Jerry touched many people in his life with his quick wit and big heart. He made people feel good about themselves. Jerry had 37 years of sobriety through AA and was very proud his grandchildren never saw him drink.

In his early years, he was a bowler, card player, gambler and an avid pitcher for softball. He was able to see his all-time favorite team, the Cubs win the 2016 World Series. He had his own way of singing and his special dance moves.

Survivors include his bride, Peggy; daughter, Lisa Mullen and her fiancé, Larry Gajeski; son, Mike Mullen and his fiancé, Michelle Tate; grandchildren, Peyton, Madison and Parker; sisters, Anna Cutler, Linda Buehl and Wanda Albright; brother, Junior Mullen; his boat buddy, Stella; friends through AA & Al-Anon; and his furry girls, Saddie & Gracie.

