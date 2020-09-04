Jerry P. Hartman, Sr.

May 26, 1939- September 2, 2020

Jerry Phillip Hartman was born on May 26, 1939 in Rock Island, Illinois to Louis "Red" & Bernice (Meyers) Hartman. He was an Alumni of Aledo High School. Jerry and Judith Ann Sorensen were married on October 14, 1961. She preceded him in death on February 5, 2003. On April 12, 2006, Jerry and Judy Teter were united in marriage in Aledo.

Jerry dedicated his life to fire service, retiring from the Moline Fire Department as a Lieutenant and volunteering for the New Boston Fire Department. In his spare time, he enjoyed cement finishing; hunting; fishing; golfing; taxidermy; boxing (both participant and spectator); listening to Elvis and traveling to Wisconsin. Jerry cherished the time spent with family, was a great dancer and was the life of the party who will be missed by family and friends alike. He loved raising hunting dogs and his current companion was Dolly.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; children and spouses: Jerry Hartman, Jr of Tampa Bay, FL; Tammy Wells of Ringgold, GA; Jon & Susan Hartman of Atlanta, GA; Justin & Tanya Hartman of Aledo; Stepchildren: Carrie Larsen of Moore, OK; Debby & Curtis Ernat of Robertsdale, AL; Susan Prescott of Davenport, IA; Debra & Anthony Faralli of Silvis and Diane Rofman of East Moline; a brother and his wife, Ed & Sandi Hartman of Gamelan, AR and an adopted child, Dale Mitchell. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife.