Jerry E. Phelps

August 23, 1930-March 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Jerry E. Phelps, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday March 24, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Private funeral services will be Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the Roy J. Phelps II Music Scholarship Fund at Augustana College.

Jerry was born August 23, 1930 in Muscatine, IA., the son of Roy J. and Mary (Sturms) Phelps. He married Jean Danner on July 2, 1952 in Muscatine, Iowa. He served in the United States Marine Corps.

Mr. Phelps was the owner and operator of Phelps Fashion Apparel, Rock Island, Jerry on the Spot Cleaners, Model Cleaners, Vanderbeck Cleaners, Moline and Center Stage Gift Shop.

Jerry was a member of First Baptist Church, Rock Island, Rock Island Kiwanis, former president of Illinois Dry Cleaning Association and Hilltop Business Association. He also served as a Rock Island Councilman from 1969 to 1973 and enjoyed working in his garden.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Jean; daughter, Debbie (David) Antognoli, Granite City, IL; grandchildren, David (Jessica) Antognoli and Olivia (Ben) Stoner; sister, Patricia Bennett, Galesburg and brother, Michael Phelps, Muscatine.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Roy J. Phelps II.

