Jesse Brand, Jr.

November 19, 1976-August 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Jesse Brand, Jr.,43, of Rock Island, departed his earthly life on August 29, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Word of Life Church, 1804 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Church. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made in care of the family for an education fund for his son, Jesse Brand III. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jesse was born on November 19, 1976 in Rock Island, IL to Jesse, Sr. and Pearlie Mae (Allen) Brand. He had an undeniable love for his only child, Jesse Brand III (J3), spending time with his father Jesse Sr. and being with his family. Jesse was known for his laid-back demeanor, his affectionate smile, and his over protectiveness over his family.

Jesse leaves to cherish his memory, his only son, Jesse Brand III, his father, Jesse Brand, Sr., his maternal grandmother, Rosie Lee Allen, his siblings, Sharita (Kareem) Abdullah, Sabrina (John) Fortt, Tina (Tim) Harper, Marsha (Dennis) Hester, Sharice (Larry) Henderson, Tamara (Kelsey) Newborn,Tameka (Dra'Von) Patterson, Marcus Brand, Michael Brand, Chadley Brand, Brian Brand, Sharnita Cobb, Marcus Cobb and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He also leaves his memory with his special friend, Arondia Robinson.

Jesse was preceded in death by his mother Pearlie Mae Brand, paternal grandmother and both grandfathers, as well as a host of relatives.

