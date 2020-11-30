Jesse J. Perez

August 6, 1924-November 27, 2020

Jesse J Perez 96 passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 at Amber Ridge Memory Care.

A private Mass and graveside services will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020.

Services will be livestreamed on Wednesday, December 2 at 10:30 am. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church Moline food pantry or The Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Jesse was born on August 6, 1924 in Moline, IL, the eldest son of Jose and Francisca (Cervantes) Perez.

He married Reiko Ida in Sasebo Japan, while was serving in the Navy. She preceded him in death in February 2006.

Jesse had a life well lived. He was generous of heart and would help many a stranger and friend. Jesse made a promise to his mother to take care of his siblings after her death and that he did. Joining the Navy at 17 he remained there for twenty years, sending money home, and buying a house for his siblings. He became a Chief Petty Officer and upon retirement went to work at the Rock Island Arsenal for the next thirty years. Jesse was an advocate for civil and humanitarian rights. He belonged to the American GI Forum, which is dedicated to addressing problems of discrimination and inequities endured by Hispanic veterans. He belonged to numerous community organizations but his most endearing was the Floreciente Neighborhood. His love for the community was only surpassed by his love for family, especially his grandsons, of whom he was most proud of. Jesse would encourage all that he met to be their better selves and provide his wisdom for guidance.

His family thanks the angels on earth at Amber Ridge Memory Care for their extraordinary care and friendship. We also thank Genesis Hospice for their compassion as he passed.

Survivors include his daughter, Franki (Phil) Cunningham, Moline; grandsons, Nick (Alexandra) Cunningham, Rock Island, Alex (Amber) Cunningham, Moline; great grandson, Miles Cunningham, Moline, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; sisters, Manuela (Nellie) Sanchez, Jane Pena, Rose Mary Foster, and Isabella Perez; brothers, Seferino (Don) Perez, Rufus (Buck) Perez, and Gregoria Perez.

