Jessica A. Raaen

July 30, 1971-October 30, 2020

BETTENDORF-Jessica A. Raaen, 49, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Friday, October 30, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.

Services will be private. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in Jessica's memory.

The former Jessica Ann Lemon was born July 30, 1971, in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Melanie (Hartman) Lemon. She worked as a dispatcher for Max's Cab Company.

She enjoyed cleaning, cooking, and getting together with family and friends. She also loved music and playing the slots.

Jessica is survived by four children, Faith (Teren) Bladel of Davenport, Stephen Raaen of Moline, Paige Raaen of Moline, and Jonathan Ashby of East Moline; a granddaughter, Addilyn Bladel; her mother, Melanie Lemon of Moline; a brother, Jason Lemon of Kansas City, Kansas; her twin-sister, Jennifer Dennis of Ainsworth, Iowa; her grandmother, Dorothy Hartman of Rock Island; and the best friend that anyone could ask for, Amy Denney of Geneseo, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Lemon.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.