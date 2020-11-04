Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jessica A. Raaen
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020

Jessica A. Raaen

July 30, 1971-October 30, 2020

BETTENDORF-Jessica A. Raaen, 49, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Friday, October 30, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.

Services will be private. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in Jessica's memory.

The former Jessica Ann Lemon was born July 30, 1971, in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Melanie (Hartman) Lemon. She worked as a dispatcher for Max's Cab Company.

She enjoyed cleaning, cooking, and getting together with family and friends. She also loved music and playing the slots.

Jessica is survived by four children, Faith (Teren) Bladel of Davenport, Stephen Raaen of Moline, Paige Raaen of Moline, and Jonathan Ashby of East Moline; a granddaughter, Addilyn Bladel; her mother, Melanie Lemon of Moline; a brother, Jason Lemon of Kansas City, Kansas; her twin-sister, Jennifer Dennis of Ainsworth, Iowa; her grandmother, Dorothy Hartman of Rock Island; and the best friend that anyone could ask for, Amy Denney of Geneseo, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Lemon.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.