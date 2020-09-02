Jessica Yovonne Huff

September 25, 1974-August 31, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Jessica Yovonne Huff, 45, of East Moline, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home.

There will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Jessica Yovonne Zambrano was born September 25, 1974 in Silvis, Illinois; the third child of John and Dena (Rouw) Zambrano. Jessica enjoyed traveling and riding motorcycles. She was a free spirit. Jessica always helped everyone. She would befriend everyone in a room. Jessica had the ability to bring everyone together.

She is survived by her mother, Dena Zambrano of Orion, her children, Shayla Zambrano of Moline, Eric Zambrano of Moline, Larry Wiggins, Jr. of Davenport, and Eve Marie Gard of Orion, her grandchildren, Matthew, Ollivia, Cooper, Saxon, Eleanora, Larry, Lyric, and Lamyla, her brother, Eric Rouw of Orion, Illinois, her sisters, Nicole Zambrano of Orion, Illinois, Mitzi (Chris) Farrell of Moline, and Roxanne Zambrano of Florida, and her maternal great grandfather Gary Rouw of Coal Valley.

Jessica was preceded in death by her father, John Zambrano, and her maternal great grandmother, Evelyn Rouw.

