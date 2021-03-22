Menu
Jesus Rubalcava
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Jesus Rubalcava

November 20, 1934-March 20, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Jesus Rubalcava, 86, East Moline, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. In light of the current pandemic, the family will have private services and burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, where he was a member.

Jesus was born in Aguascalientes, Ags. Mexico on November 20, 1934 to Gonzalo and Maria (Refugio Enriquez) Rubalcava.

He worked for the Mexican Embassy in New York City before he moved his family to the United States in 1970. He married Teresa Zuniga on October 15, 1965. He and his wife Teresa whom shared 55 years of marriage and together they built a legacy. He retired from John Deere Harvester after 30 years. He was a loving and proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He cherished spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. The love for his family and deep faith for his Catholic religion is what he lived for. He was the most kind-hearted, thoughtful, hard-working and generous person who was always there for his family and friends. Jesus was proud of his Mexican heritage and shared his passion of travel with his family. He took his family on numerous trips to Mexico and throughout the US.

Those left to honor his life is his wife Teresa Rubalcava, and children: Jesus Rubalcava Jr., East Moline, Claudia (David) Hernandez, East Moline, Monica Cecilia Rubalcava, Chicago, and Omar Rubalcava, East Moline, grandchildren: Danielle (Tyler) Rose, David Hernandez Jr., Alizabeth Rubalcava, Omar Rubalcava Jr., and Sofia Rubalcava, great-granddaughter, Giada Teresa Rose.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
I am very sorry for your loss. Chuy was a great guy with a big heart, a great friend. We will miss him very much. My sincere condolences to all the family
Carmen Fuentes
March 24, 2021
Siempre te vamos a recordar querido Chuy ! Fuiste un excelente amigo con muchas cualidades y virtudes ! Fuiste un excelente esposo, un magnifico padre de familia ! Lindo hermano y como amigo fuiste grande ! Siempre presente cuándo alguien te necesitaba, muy respetuoso y muy sincero amigo ! El cielo está de fiesta al recibir una persona como tú mi estimado y fino amigo !! Dios bendiga a toda tu familia ! Fue un placer conocerte !! Muchas gracias por todo Chuy !!!o
Sergio y Blanca Niño
March 24, 2021
Reina, Charlotte, Mia y Dakota
March 23, 2021
