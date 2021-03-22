Jesus Rubalcava

November 20, 1934-March 20, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Jesus Rubalcava, 86, East Moline, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. In light of the current pandemic, the family will have private services and burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, where he was a member.

Jesus was born in Aguascalientes, Ags. Mexico on November 20, 1934 to Gonzalo and Maria (Refugio Enriquez) Rubalcava.

He worked for the Mexican Embassy in New York City before he moved his family to the United States in 1970. He married Teresa Zuniga on October 15, 1965. He and his wife Teresa whom shared 55 years of marriage and together they built a legacy. He retired from John Deere Harvester after 30 years. He was a loving and proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He cherished spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. The love for his family and deep faith for his Catholic religion is what he lived for. He was the most kind-hearted, thoughtful, hard-working and generous person who was always there for his family and friends. Jesus was proud of his Mexican heritage and shared his passion of travel with his family. He took his family on numerous trips to Mexico and throughout the US.

Those left to honor his life is his wife Teresa Rubalcava, and children: Jesus Rubalcava Jr., East Moline, Claudia (David) Hernandez, East Moline, Monica Cecilia Rubalcava, Chicago, and Omar Rubalcava, East Moline, grandchildren: Danielle (Tyler) Rose, David Hernandez Jr., Alizabeth Rubalcava, Omar Rubalcava Jr., and Sofia Rubalcava, great-granddaughter, Giada Teresa Rose.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

