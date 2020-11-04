Jimmy Boggs Jr.

April 29, 1977-November 1, 2020

Jimmy Boggs Jr., 43, of Moline, passed away unexpectedly Sunday November 1, 2020 at his home after a battle with liver disease.

Funeral services are 12:00PM Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline. A visitation will be 2 hours before services at the funeral home (10-12) where memorials may be made to his family. Burial is at Roselawn Cemetery in Moline immediately following services.

Jimmy was born April 29, 1977 in Rock Island, the son of James and Donna (Avery) Boggs Sr. He attended UT High School. He had worked at the Courtyard by Marriott in Bettendorf for over 20 years in various capacities. He enjoyed restoring furniture, and spending time with his family. He was a die-hard Bears, Cubs and NASCAR fan.

He was a one of a kind guy, and a loving father, son, brother, and friend.

Survivors include his best friend and life-partner since 1997, Jessica Parsons of Moline, 2 children: Jacob Boggs and Jena Boggs; his mother, Donna Boggs of Silvis; sisters: Kim (Tom) Hipes of Moline, and Kathy Herman also of Moline; brother, James Sharp,; and his four-legged best friend, Junior.

He was preceded in death by his father, and a sister, Rhonda Johns.

