Joan Grace (Berge) Anderson

October 30, 1931-June 4, 2021

Joan Grace (Berge) Anderson, was the daughter of George and Agnes Berge. She was born on October 30, 1931 and passed away on June 4, 2021 at Unity Pointe Health, Rock Island, IL, from Covid 19.

Services will be 10 am on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, with a visitation to be held on Wednesday, June 9, from 4-6 pm, Wendt Funeral Home. Burial will be at the National Cemetery on Arsenal Island in Rock Island, IL. At the families request, masks will be required.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1949. After graduation she worked at Gillman Manufacturing and J.I. Case. On June 1,1950 she married Howard Headley. They had four daughters and later divorced. She married Dale Larison, who passed away in 1998. She later married Melvin Anderson, who passed away seven years later, leaving behind one step-daughter. She later worked for the RI Anesthesia Group and then Dr. Howard Gerstein, DDS. She volunteered for St. Anthony's Hospital, Franciscan Hospital and later Unity Pointe Health Trinity knitting hats for the newborn babies. She was also a volunteer for Hospice organization. She was a member of the Milan Red Hats and First Lutheran Church of Rock Island.

Survivors include: Daughters: Karen (Steve Kean of Rock Island, Susan Huber and Debbie Headley of Milan, and Mary Jo (Jay) Oliver of Andalusia; a stepdaughter: Linda Gonzalez (Brian Drewes) of Moline. She had seventeen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands and a sister.

Family and friends are invited to express online condolences at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.