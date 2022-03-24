Joan C. Charlton

January 9, 1942-March 19, 2022

GENESEO-Joan C. Charlton, 80, of Geneseo died on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26th at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo. Rev. Christopher Ritter will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Joan's family to help with expenses.

Joan Catherine Finnicum was born on January 9, 1942 in Galesburg, IL the daughter of Emery L. and Catherine E. (Fooks) Finnicum. She graduated from Cambridge High School. She married Thomas Beuseling in Geneseo. He preceded her in death. She later married R. Douglas Charlton on May 10, 1992 in Atkinson. He survives.

Joan loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as they were her life, as well as golf, Cubs, stock cars, and her Vikings. She enjoyed flowers and nature.

Survivors include her husband, Doug, daughter, Tonya (Dave) Stevens, Kimberly Swanson-Gray (Peter Gray), step-son, Lee Charlton, grandchildren, Brandon Stevens, Jayme (Jared) Lopez, Ali (Taylor) McGee, Brandi ( Kyle) Russell, Austin (ShoShanna) Swanson, Blake Lewis, Rosendo Flores, Jr, and Faith Flores, great grandchildren, Aislyn, Ashton, Bensen, Aurora, Weston, and Owen, brothers, Tom Finnicum, Terry (Melinda) Finnicum, and John (Gene) Finnicum and sister Jane Finnicum-Minard (Russ Minard). She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband, daughter, Nichole Crisel and sister-in-law, Sylvia Finnicum.

Online condolences may be expressed at Joan's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.