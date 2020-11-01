MOLINE-Joan Darlene Wierenga, 87, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Amber Ridge Assisted Living.
Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.
Memorials may be made any organization that proudly supports our American Veterans or to First United Presbyterian Church in Moline, where Joan was a lifelong member.
Joan was born on July 12, 1933, in Moline, the daughter of Lester M. and Margaret J. (Dolleslager) Olson and was their only child. She attended public schools in Moline, graduating from high school in 1951. She married Robert L. Wierenga on June 12, 1954, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 1997. Joan earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Augustana College in Rock Island, in 1955, shortly after the birth of their first child. Stayed at home with her children until becoming a full-time teacher at Irving School in Moline in 1965. Joan was the last surviving teacher from the old Irving school. Joan was a second-grade teacher for 35 years, retiring in 2000 from the combined Lincoln-Irving Elementary School. She was involved in various organizations including Illinois Retired Teachers Association, National Education Association, and American Association of University Women. Joan was a lifetime member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Moline. She loved her church family and was involved in the Sunday School programs, The Rebecca circle and the Photeinos class. She also greatly enjoyed Bible Study Fellowship.
She loved to travel and explore, and had a great time traveling with her husband, Bob, throughout Europe, Scandinavia, the Holy Land and Alaska. They also took motorhome trips through the mountain west and the Atlantic provinces of Canada. They enjoyed retracing their Colorado honeymoon trip for their 35th wedding anniversary. After her husband, Bob passed away, she was able to cruise the Mediterranean with a granddaughter and went on summer trips to church camps.
Joan was proud of her Swedish and Belgian heritage. She hosted a traditional Swedish meal every Christmas Eve for 37 years at her home, taking over for her mother in 1978 and passing the tradition to her family in 2016.
For all who knew her, Joan was strong in spirit and strong in will. Throughout her physical struggles in her later years, she was a real fighter and demonstrated an amazing ability to carry on with life.
The family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at Amber Ridge, who were kind and caring to her in her final days in hospice. They would also like to thank the caregivers and staff at Home Instead, whose kindness and assistance allowed Joan to spend many more months of her life in her home, where she loved to live, before she had to leave.
Joan is survived by her son, Jeffrey Brent (Rebecca "Becky") Wierenga, Port Byron, daughter, Rebecca Lynn (Brian) Hearne, Moline; daughter-in-law, Dianne Wierenga, Roseville, California; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and oldest child, Greg Wierenga, who passed away in April 2020.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 1, 2020.