Joan DeClerck
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Joan DeClerck

September 6, 1929-March 18, 2021

Joan A. DeClerck, 91, of Moline, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 10:30-12:30pm Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Masks will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church or Greg DeClerck Memorial Scholarship (Moline Baseball Program).

Joan was born September 6, 1929 in Moline, the daughter of Edward and Ella (Soltau) Kochuyt. She married Eugene M. "Gene" DeClerck on February 19, 1955 in Moline. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2006.

Joan retired in 1985 from John Deere Plow and Planter, Moline after 27 years.

Joan was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, Altar and Rosary Society and Trinity Medical Center Auxiliary.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori Day, Peoria; grandchildren, Derek DeClerck, Moline, Elizabeth (Whitney) Brown, Denver, CO, William Day, Denver, CO, Anne Day, Milwaukee, WI, Jane Day, Peoria, IL and John Day, Peoria, IL; step-grandchildren, Tyson (Michelle) McKeag, Milan and Lora McKeag, Coal Valley; step-great grandchildren, Trevor and Tanner McKeag, Coal Valley and daughters-in-law, Debbie DeClerck, Moline and Lisa DeClerck, Coal Valley. She was preceded in death by her sons, Gregory DeClerck and Jay DeClerck, granddaughter, Courtney DeClerck and brother, Richard Kochuyt.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Church - Moline
1307 17th Ave, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joan was a lovely, fun and energetic woman who loved to visit with friends and was very proud of her family! Our sincere sympathy to the family.
Pat and MaryBeth Murphy
March 21, 2021
