Joan Hamer

July 13, 1930-December 15, 2020

MOLINE-Joan R. "Sugar" Hamer, 90, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be at a later date. Burial will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Atkinson, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Bend Food Bank or Humility of Mary.

Sugar was born July 13, 1930 in Geneseo, IL, the daughter of Charles L. and Martha L. (Eeckhout) DeDecker. She married Roy "Ozzie" Hamer on October 27, 1949 in Atkinson, IL. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2013.

Sugar was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom and grandma! Her other passions were auctions, grandkids sporting events, Chicago Bulls and Cubs, and playing cards.

Survivors include her children, Cindy (JR) Brittenham, Yorkville, IL, Karen (Wayne) Miles, Coal Valley, Kim (Bill) Gordon, Coal Valley and Steve Hamer, LeClaire; grandchildren, Kelly Miles, Mat (Kelly Swan) Wismer, Mikel (Kenz Seckman) Wismer, Ryan Hamer, Grayce Gordon and Megan Hamer and great grandson, Gage. She was preceded in death by her infant son, David and brother, Donovan DeDecker.

The family would like to thank Jill Marlier and the staff at Amber Ridge for their loving care of Sugar.

"Sugar sweet with pretty feet"

