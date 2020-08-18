Joan K. Robinson

October 21, 1938 - August 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND - Joan K. Robinson, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island with Rev. Robb McCoy officiating. The service will be live-streamed and recorded with access found at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the same location. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are required to wear a facemask and observe social distancing. Funeral home staff will allow 50 people in the funeral home at a time during visitation. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to a church or other of your choice, Rock Island Frances Willard School, or Quad City Botanical Center.

Joan was born October 21, 1938 in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Lester L.A. Kieso and Mildred Natalie Flatt Kieso. She married Frank B. Robinson on December 26, 1959 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Aurora.

Joan attended Lutheran grade school and graduated from East Aurora High School in 1956. She began her secretarial years at Northern IL Gas Co., then for Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in Washington DC and for the CIA in Maryland. After years as a homemaker, she worked at Friendship Manor in the office and in marketing. She served fourteen years at Augustana College in the English Department and as the Old Main Building secretary, where she valued mentoring student workers in office and people skills. She retired in 1998.

Joan taught Lutheran Sunday School in Aurora and Rock Island. She attended and was active in Two Rivers United Methodist Church since 1979. She volunteered at Frances Willard School, especially valuing, working as Picture Lady and directing several talent shows. She was awarded life member of PTA. She volunteered with Friends of Trinity Hospital in the Baby Unit, R.I. Friends of the Library serving as treasurer and President. She enjoyed reading, writing, travel, theatre, music, but mostly conversation and getting to know people personally. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, a devoted friend, and especially, a joyous grandmother.

She attended the University of Illinois, Black Hawk College and Augustana College.

Survivors include her husband, Frank, children, Karin Joan (Dennis) Weigel, Alexandria, MN and Thomas Lee Robinson, Los Angeles, CA, granddaughters, Sydney Suzanne, Kaylee Marie, McKenzie Karin, and Chelsey Denae, brother, Donald E. (Donna) Kieso, as well as loved and treasured nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Susan Natalie Robinson, and younger brother, Robert F.A. Kieso.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.