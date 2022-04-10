Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Phillips
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
10:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Joan Phillips

February 6, 1934-April 7, 2022

MOLINE-Joan Phillips, 88, of Moline, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her home.

Funeral services will be 11am, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Estates, Moline. Memorials can be made to PAWS.

Joan was born February 6, 1934 in Exline, IA the daughter of Woodrow and Nina (Adair) Henderson.

Joan enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Jeannie Robbins, Osceola, IA, Cathy (Chris) Kinkade, Rapids City, Sherri (Shelley) Rockwell, Moline, Debbie Fuller, Moline; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and sisters, Edie Hart, Pleasant Hill, IA and Barbara Pick, Centerville, IA. She was preceded in death by her son, William, grandchildren, Christopher and Kelly and sisters, Sharon Hager and Shirley Henderson.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Apr
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.