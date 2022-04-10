Joan Phillips

February 6, 1934-April 7, 2022

MOLINE-Joan Phillips, 88, of Moline, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her home.

Funeral services will be 11am, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Estates, Moline. Memorials can be made to PAWS.

Joan was born February 6, 1934 in Exline, IA the daughter of Woodrow and Nina (Adair) Henderson.

Joan enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Jeannie Robbins, Osceola, IA, Cathy (Chris) Kinkade, Rapids City, Sherri (Shelley) Rockwell, Moline, Debbie Fuller, Moline; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and sisters, Edie Hart, Pleasant Hill, IA and Barbara Pick, Centerville, IA. She was preceded in death by her son, William, grandchildren, Christopher and Kelly and sisters, Sharon Hager and Shirley Henderson.

