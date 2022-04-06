Joann M. Corbin

October 13, 1961-April 1, 2022

VIOLA-Joann M. Corbin, 60, of Viola, Illinois died Friday, April 1, 2022 at Unity Point Rock Island.

A memorial service will be 1:00pm Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date in Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for her grandson Corbin.

Joann was born October 13, 1961 in Rock Island, IL the daughter of Dennis and Doris Prater Johnson. She married David Corbin in November of 1980 in Viola, IL. She has spent the last 15 years with the love of her life Gary Goben. Joann loved taking care of people and never met a stranger. She worked as a CNA for several agencies in the area and enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, and baking and cooking for everyone.

Survivors include her mother Doris Johnson; the love of her life Gary Goben; daughter Savanah Teague; son Josiah (Jessie Schaefer) Corbin; grandson Corbin Teague; brothers Dave (Amy) Johnson and Raymond (Jessi Taylor) Johnson; as well as nieces and nephews Seth Johnson, Chever Harkey, and Shaelee Harkey.

Joann was preceded in death by her father and a niece Emily Johnson.

The family would like to thank the Fresenius Dialysis group in Aledo for all the care and friendships Joann made there, they truly became her second family, especially to Sheri, Tina, and Bree for all the compassion given to Joann.

