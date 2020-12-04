Joann Jean Hubbard

June 27, 1943-December 2, 2020

SILVIS-Joann Jean Hubbard, 77, of Silvis, IL, went to be with the Lord and her twin sister, Judith, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She died at home. Private graveside services will be 1 pm Monday at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Anyone wishing to drive by the graveside and acknowledge the family should be at Greenview by 1pm.

Joann Malmstrom was born June 27, 1943, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Edwin H. and Ella Marie (Foster) Malmstrom. She had worked as a CNA over the years and retired from Walmart. Joann enjoyed doing crafts and quilting.

Survivors include her children, Norine Murrison, Colona, and Clifford Terrell, Port Byron, IL; grandchildren, Kayla Murrison, Paul Terrell, Clifford Terrell, Jr., and Chad Terrell; great grandchildren, Isabella and Bennett; siblings, Pat Brandmeyer , Rock Island, IL, Nancy Passini, Silvis, Merry (Frank) Noah, Silvis, and Rebecca (Dan) Miner, East Moline; sister-in-law, Kathy Malmstrom, Aledo, IL; and brother-in-law, Jerry Kassel, Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Richard (Maxine) Malmstrom, Beth (Robert) Krack, Judith Kassel, and Dale Malmstrom; brothers-in-law, John Brandmeyer, and John Passini.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

