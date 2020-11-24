JoAnn M. Santry

May 14, 1929 - November 20, 2020

Rock Island - JoAnn M. Santry, 91, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Private family graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

JoAnn was born May 14, 1929 in Viola, IL, a daughter of Harl and Allie (Guthrie) Magrew. She married Francis D. Santry on June 20, 1959 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. JoAnn worked at Northwest Bank for many years.

JoAnn was a very loving woman. She cared deeply for her family and was an especially important influence in the raising of her grandson, Nick. It was also very important to JoAnn that not only her friends but those of her children feel like family as well. She was very generous in offering her home to those friends in need. Many will also remember JoAnn as being a opinionated woman who felt strongly

about her convictions. And although serious at times, was often the life of the party.

JoAnn served her community well and was a lifelong democrat volunteering for many Lane Evans campaigns. She loved to sing and she was a proud member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Anne Marie (Ed) Boultinghouse, Rock Island; grandsons,

Nick (Amy) Feist, Milan and Alex and Travis Boultinghouse, Rock Island and great grandchildren, Makenna, Mason, and Mila Feist, Ellie and Teddy Boultinghouse; and many nieces and nephews. Left also to honor her memory, her special friend Mary Naab.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers Sherman, Neil and Dale; daughter, Mary Ann; son, Kevin and great-granddaughter, Maddi Boultinghouse.

