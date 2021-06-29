Joanne Chapman

January 4, 1940-June 27, 2021

CARBON CLIFF-Joanne Chapman, 81, of Carbon Cliff, Illinois died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at home.

Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30th at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be directed to the family. Schroder Mortuary, Silvis is assisting the family.

Joanne LaVonne was born January 4, 1940 in Harlan, Iowa a daughter of Gustav and Bertha Ronfelt Schories. On July 7, 1977 she married Bernard Chapman in Morrison, Illinois. They were married until his passing on April 23, 2011. Joanne retired from Quad City Die Casting after 17 years of service. In her free time she enjoyed knitting, crafting and doing dot to dots.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Faith Ann Weighall, Moline, Renee Aileen Weighall, Cherokee, North Carolina, Ricky Lee Weighall, Golden, Colorado and Eric Dean Weighall, Carbon Cliff, Illinois; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and sister: Betty Irleck.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son: Ray Dude Weighall; 2 great grandchildren and 7 siblings.

