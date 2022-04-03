JoAnne Cocking

October 29, 1931-April 1, 2022

JoAnne Cocking, 90, of Prophetstown, IL, transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Allure of Prophetstown.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown with Rev. Chelsey Weech officiating. The visitation will precede the service starting at 9:00am until the start of the service. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. In lieu of flowers, memorials been established to First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown and Prophetstown Food Pantry.