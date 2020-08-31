Joanne E. Fleischman

March 24, 1935-August 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Joanne E. Fleischman, 85, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Thursday at church. Face masks and social distancing will be required for those who attend. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joanne was born March 24, 1935 in Davenport, the daughter of Irwin and Mary (Venes) Freund. She was a 1953 graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport. She worked for 44 years at Iowana Farms American Provision Company and Char-Nor before retiring in 2001. On May 17, 1958 she married Anthony "Tony" Fleischman.

Joanne was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She enjoyed working in the yard, Fleischman luncheons and going on vacations to visit her grandchildren. Joanne especially liked to go shopping with her granddaughter, Morgann.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Tony; sons, Mike Fleischman of San Antonio, Texas, and Tim Fleischman of West Des Moines; grandchildren, Joseph Thomas, and Morgan Elizabeth Fleischman of Altoona, Iowa; siblings, Edward Freund of Bettendorf, and Margaret DeClercq of Hillsdale, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Richard Freund.

