Joel L. McCrory
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Speer Funeral Home - Aledo
2502 SE 3rd Street
Aledo, IL

Joel L. McCrory

April 24, 1949-December 6, 2020

ALEDO-Joel L. McCrory, 71 of Aledo, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Hospital, Bloomington. Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church and will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in McPherren Cemetery, near the family farm, south of Aledo. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Pregnancy Resource Center or Samaritan's Purse. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Joel Lee was born on April 24, 1949 in Holton, Kansas to Leeland & Peggy (Hedges) McCrory. He married Carolyn Brown on August 7, 1971 at Sunbeam United Presbyterian Church.

Joel farmed with Brown's Forest Home Farms south of Aledo since 1977. He enjoyed running the combine every Fall. He previously taught elementary school in Ogallah, Kansas and at Apollo Elementary, Aledo. In his own school days he holds the record in Kansas State High School Basketball Tournament for free throws and played in 2 state basketball tournaments with his brother, Mark and also played baseball and basketball for Sterling College.

Joel lived his life for the Lord. Each decision he made, he made with the understanding that he was accountable to God. He shared his love for the Lord with his church family at Trinity Presbyterian Church as an Elder, as a Sunday School teacher and with anyone that needed to talk. Joel was the rock of his family and was a compassionate, understanding, and loving father and grandfather. He loved to make his children, and especially, his grandchildren laugh. He had special nicknames for them all.

Those left to cherish Joel's memory include his wife of 49 years Carolyn; children and spouses: Brett & Jill McCrory of Aledo; Tara Collison of Aledo; Jill & Brandon Hofmann of Aledo and Karen & Mac Johnson of Moline; Grandchildren: Maddie, Kaitlyn, Jocelyn, Patrick, Lucas, Whitney, Leah, Jude, Xavier, Ev, Cort, Hank, Fred and Jane; Siblings: Mark McCrory of Topeka, KS and Janet (Ralph) Larson of Tescott, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Speer Funeral Home - Aledo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
wAS ONE IF MY BITFIID BEST FRIENDS. wE USED TO SSUT TOGETHER IN CURCH AND OFTENSERVED AS USHERS UB TAJUBGNTHE CIKKECTION. MY CINDIKENCES, ALLEN GARDINER
Allen GRDINER
Friend
December 12, 2020
The memories I cherish of Joel include being in High School with him and then in later years seeing him in Denison when he and his family visited his parents. I knew him as a rock solid Christian who love his family very much. May we meet again in Heaven Christian Brother! My sympathies to Caroline and the family during this time.
George W Phillips
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results