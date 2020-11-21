Johanna I. Berberich

December 15, 1934-November 16, 2020

COYNE CENTER-Johanna I. Berberich, 85, of Coyne Center, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. A livestream funeral will be broadcast at 10 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream. In person services are private. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Johanna was born in Moline, Illinois on December 15, 1934, a daughter of Leopold and Helena Verhegge Onderbeke. She married Victor Berberich on July 9, 1960 in Moline. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2006.

Johanna was employed for 38 years as a shipping clerk for Servus Rubber Company in Rock Island. She retired in January of 1997.

Johanna was a former member of the Belgian American Brotherhood in Rock Island. She enjoyed fishing and playing Rolle Bolle.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Helen (Jeff) Cline, Preemption, Lowes (John) Schmidt, Coyne Center and Michael (Christine) Berberich, Port Orchard, Wash..; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Nass, Loren Berberich, Rosellen Berberich and Michelle Schmidt; and two great-grandchildren, Madilynn and Cohen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters and four brothers.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at UnityPoint Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Johanna and family!

