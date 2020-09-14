John A. Miller

February 19, 1943- September 10, 2020

PREEMPTION-John A. Miller, 77, of Preemption, passed away Thursday September 10, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, with his daughter, Christine and brother, Walt by his side.

Private funeral services will be live broadcast at 2:00pm Thursday, September 17, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, and may be viewed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream. Public visitation will be Thursday, from 1:00 to 2:00pm, at the funeral home. In accordance with restrictions, only fifty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and attendees need to wear a facemask and observe social distancing. Memorials may be left to Milan Rifle Club.

John was born on February 19, 1943 in Moline, the son of John and Nellie (Davis) Miller.

He had been employed by John Deere Parts, Milan for several years.

John was a lifetime member of the Milan Rifle Club, American Kennel Club and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends

Survivors include his children, Christine (David) Brewer, Marion, IL, John (Alexandra) Miller, Springfield, MO; grandchildren, Dustin, Clint, Brayden and Caleb, ; siblings, Patricia Shields, Milan, Janet Manary, Milan and Walt Miller, Sherrard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Barbara Mowell and Mary Sims.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.