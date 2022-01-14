Menu
John L. Angel
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

John L. Angel

June 20, 1930-January 12, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for John L. Angel, 91, of East Moline, IL, will be 10 am Monday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mr. Angel passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at UnityPoint Rock Island. Heaven has received a true angel.

John Was born June 20, 1930, in Moline, IL, the son of Adolph and Emma (Roscoe) Angel. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Okinawa Japan for 4 years.

He married Jacqueline Hanneman September 24, 1955, at St. Mary's Hampton, IL. She passed away June 14, 2016. John retired from John Deere Harvester, after 38 years of service as a tool and die maker with his son's John and Mike. He was an outdoorsman, loving everything to do with nature. He especially enjoyed bow hunting for deer with Mike and golfing with his grandsons. He was a jack of all trades. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Survivors include his son, Mike (Kim) Angel, East Moline, daughter-in-law, Faith Angel, LeClaire, IA; grandchildren, Nicholas (Theresa) Angel, Jacob Angel, Heather (Keith) Scrowther, and Barbie Angel; great grandchildren, Liv, Justin, Camilla, and Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Sid Bosoluke; and his son, John Angel.

Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Jan
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Anne Catholic Church
East Moline, IL
