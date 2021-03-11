John Robert Bogart

July 30, 1941-March 5, 2021

FULTON-John Robert Bogart, 79, of Fulton, IL, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, officiated by Mr. Ken Renkes. The visitation will precede the service starting at 10:00am until the start of the funeral. Interment will be at Fulton Township Cemetery, Fulton, IL. Memorials have been established.

John was born July 30, 1941 in Moline, IL, to Clayton L. and Luella F. (Williams) Bogart. John attended Thomson High School in Thomson, IL. John served in the United States Army. He married Janice Marie Rose on November of 1982 in Clinton, IA. John had a variety of jobs while working at John Deere for over 30 years. Most recently John drove tour buses for Wiersema Charter Services in Morrison, IL. He loved going on rides with his wife on his Spider Motorcycle. He was a member of The Northerns Motorcycle Club out of Sterling, IL. John enjoyed camping, riding his ATV's, bicycling & fishing on his pontoon boat. John's truck was his pride and joy.

Survivors include his wife, Janice of Fulton; two daughters, Denise (Jeff) Mayers of Albany, IL and Cindy (Scott Hood) Bogart of East Moline, IL; one son, Jay (Cathy) Bogart of Port Orchard, WA; one step son, Jim (Margaret) Rose of Fulton; fourteen grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Bogart of Rock Island, IL and Jerry (Myrtle) Bogart of Bettendorf, IA; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Betty Hamm, Marilyn Joyce Osborn and Sally Ann Hawn; two brothers, Clayton L. Bogart Jr and Donald Eugene Bogart.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com.