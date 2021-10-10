John "Jack" W. Buhler

September 22, 1928-October 5, 2021

GENESEO-John "Jack" W. Buhler, age 93, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. Burial will be private to the family. Military honors being accorded by Geneseo VFW – Don Cherry Post. A visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the John "Jack" Buhler Memorial Fund.

John "Jack" Wykes Buhler was born on September 22, 1928, the son of John B. and Luella M. (Wykes) Buhler, in Aurora, IL. He graduated from high school and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army. He married Karen Johnson in 1972. He was employed as a salesman for Hulting Hybrids and a farmer in rural Somonauk, IL. John was a member of First United Methodist Church, Geneseo. He also was a member of the Geneseo American Legion, Post 271 and formerly a Geneseo Moose Lodge member. He enjoyed woodworking, refinished and repaired furniture at his home shop in Geneseo. He enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and word puzzles. He especially loved his family, and spending time with them.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Karen, Geneseo; children, Heidi (Mark) Becicka, Scottsdale, AZ, Carla Richardson, Belton, TX, Carol Groze, Spring, TX, and John "Chuck" (Elaine) Buhler, Uvalde, TX; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Luella; and infant grandson Dawson Lewis.