John D. Line

August 22, 1931-October 28, 2020

Funeral Services for John D. Line, 89 of Seaton, Illinois will be Monday at 10:00 AM at the Center Presbyterian Church, Seaton. The service will be livestreamed at the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Alexis Cemetery. In consideration of concerns regarding Covid-19, social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed during services and visitation. Visitation will be held on Sunday at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo with the hour from 2 to 3 PM reserved for seniors and the hours of 3 to 5 PM for the general public. Memorials may be made to the Center Presbyterian Church or the Mercer County Ag Society (Mercer County Fair). Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

John died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Genesis Medical Center, Aledo.

John David was born on August 22, 1931 in Warren County, Illinois to Lawrence & Gertrude (Edwards) Line. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois and served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army. John married LaVon Lundquist on June 22, 1956 in Aledo, Illinois. She preceded him in death on November 6, 2017.

John dedicated his life to farming for over 60 years. He enjoyed raising cattle, hogs, corn and soybeans. He served his community on various boards including: The Mercer County Fair Board, Alexis School Board, Mercer County Zoning Board, Mercer County VFW and the Aledo American Legion. He was a long-time active member of the Center Presbyterian Church. In his younger days he was also a substitute Ag teacher.

John is survived by his children and spouses: Mike & Cindy Line of Dahinda, IL; Greg & Bobbi Jo Line of Hudson, WI; Lori & Randy Metzger of Camp Point, IL and Todd & Joyce Line of Seaton; Grandchildren: Megan & Kent Henry; Zachary Line; Nathan & Rachel Metzger; Kamren & Hilliary Metzger; Michael & Kristin Metzger and A.J., Dalton & Payton Line; a great-grandchild: Aurora Elaine Henry; sister and brother-in-law: Barbara & Ward Butcher of Alexis and his mother-in-law, Phyllis Lundquist of Aledo. John was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister, Evelyn Yerkey.