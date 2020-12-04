John David Griffith

November 29, 1943-November 29, 2020

John David Griffith, 77, of Clermont, Florida, formerly of East Moline, died peacefully on his birthday November 29, 2020.

Born in 1943 to John and Faye (Kinkade) Griffith in Moline, Illinois, John David proudly served in the United States Army from 1966-1972. He retired in 1994 from John Deere Cylinder Division. He enjoyed watching the Cubs and Packers, and loved to golf, fish, play cards and read.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rebecca A. (Lee) Griffith; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Shawn Schwass; grandchildren, Lilly, Kaidance and Dylan; sisters, Darlene (Jim) Rice and Dusty (Rich) Zei; and special niece, Stacey Terry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diana Wachtor; and his honorary son, Richard Machu.

Military funeral honors ceremony and inurnment at the Rock Island National Cemetery will be held at a future date. A very special man God put on this Earth was welcomed back home. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend. The lessons and memories will carry on forever in the lives of those he touched.