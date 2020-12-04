Menu
John David Griffith
1943 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1943
DIED
November 29, 2020

John David Griffith

November 29, 1943-November 29, 2020

John David Griffith, 77, of Clermont, Florida, formerly of East Moline, died peacefully on his birthday November 29, 2020.

Born in 1943 to John and Faye (Kinkade) Griffith in Moline, Illinois, John David proudly served in the United States Army from 1966-1972. He retired in 1994 from John Deere Cylinder Division. He enjoyed watching the Cubs and Packers, and loved to golf, fish, play cards and read.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rebecca A. (Lee) Griffith; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Shawn Schwass; grandchildren, Lilly, Kaidance and Dylan; sisters, Darlene (Jim) Rice and Dusty (Rich) Zei; and special niece, Stacey Terry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diana Wachtor; and his honorary son, Richard Machu.

Military funeral honors ceremony and inurnment at the Rock Island National Cemetery will be held at a future date. A very special man God put on this Earth was welcomed back home. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend. The lessons and memories will carry on forever in the lives of those he touched.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
BECKER FUNERAL HOME, INC - Clermont
David lived with us in LaMirada when I was a kid while he went to college in the area. I have, even though it's been way too many years since I was able to spend time with him, thought of him as a big brother rather than a cousin. I guess you could say he left an impression on a little girls mind and life that will last forever. Decades later David and I spent time talking about our family genealogy and he helped me continue studying where and who was "family" decades before. My prayers and love go out to his wife, Becky and daughter, Jessica and family, along with sisters and their families. Love to you all! David, you will be so missed by many.
Renee Walters
Family
December 3, 2020
When I first went to work at Showstoppers Video in 1988 I was scheduled to work Fridays with John. We had so much fun and had a chance to really get to know one another. That friendship lasted more than 30 years. John was a wonderful father & loving husband , I will always cherish the time we spent together working , playing cards & sharing holidays. Rest In Peace dear friend, you will be dearly miss by all that knew you.
Valerie Hesse
Friend
December 3, 2020
With sincerest sympathy to you Becky and families.
Bill and Cindy Minard
Friend
December 3, 2020
Praying for you and your family. So sorry for your loss.
Linda and Larry McCoy
December 3, 2020
I'm so sorry.... Praying for you all
Helen Mckinney
Friend
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joyce Barr
Friend
December 2, 2020
Becky, I'm so sorry for your lost. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheri Nelsen
Friend
December 1, 2020
Prayers to all.,,So sorry Stacey & Jessica
Betty & Todd Terry
Friend
December 1, 2020