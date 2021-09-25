John F. DeReu

June 23, 1933-September 21, 2021

John F. DeReu, 88, of Geneseo, formerly of Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at OSF – St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson, IL. Military Honors by Kewanee Veteran's Council. Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo. A Recitation of the Rosary will follow the visitation.

John was born June 23, 1933, in Atkinson, IL, the son of Francis and Mayme (Doubler) DeReu. He graduated from Atkinson High School and proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Regulus. He was employed at Atkinson Motor Garage, Crowe Ford, and Pinks Bus Service, Geneseo.

John loved FORDS, especially Mustangs. He was proud of restoring his 1968 Shelby and took it to many car shows. John loved to take his 1985 convertible Mustang GT on Elkhart Lake's Road America course. John always had a friendly smile and a helping hand for those in need. He had a special place in his heart for Minneapolis – Moline Tractors. He enjoyed restoring and showing several that he owned.

He was an enthusiastic member of the Shelby American Automobile Club, and the Geneseo Maple City Cruisers. John was also a member of the Antique Engine & Tractor Association, Case Collector's, and Prairie Gold Rush MM club. He was a lifelong member of Kewanee VFW Post 8078 and Loyal Order of Moose #990.

John was loved and considered family by so many of his close friends. He had a special bond with the Majeske family and he was like a grandpa to their girls, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Abby.