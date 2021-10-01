John F. Downs Jr.

June 22, 1965-September 22, 2021

MOLINE-John F. Downs Jr., 56, of Moline, passed away Wednesday September 22, 2021 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

A Celebration of Life gathering will from 3:00 to 5:00pm Friday October 1, 2021 at Len Brown's North shore Inn, 700 N Shore Dr, Moline, IL.

John was born on June 22, 1965 in Canton, Illinois, the son of John and Pat (Messer) Downs Sr. He later married Echo Sutton on May 28, 2011 in Savanna, Illinois. She preceded him in death on September 12, 2016.

He was employed at John Deere Davenport Works as a welder.

John Loved camping, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include his daughter, Colette Sutton; sons, Brent Downs and Allen Downs; parents, John and Pat Downs Sr.; brother, Steve Downs and sister, Jen McKenzie.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Echo.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.