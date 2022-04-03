John E. Eastman

May 5, 1932-March 30, 2022

MOLINE-John E. Eastman, 89, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4107 21st Ave, Moline, IL. Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial and military honors will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt, Clinton County, IA. Memorials may be made to the church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

John was born on May 5, 1932, in Moline, the son of Burtis and Cora (Satern) Eastman. John served in the Navy as a patternmaker on the USS Prairie from 1952-1955. While in the Navy, he had the opportunity to climb Mount Fuji in Japan. He thoroughly enjoyed the experience and sharing the story of it with friends and family. After his service, John worked as a patternmaker at Modern Pattern for over 27 years and then at various pattern shops in the Quad Cities. He married Jeanette Soenksen on October 13, 1957, at Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt, IA. John was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline for 65 years. He was an usher, involved with the youth group, a member of the board of elders, and the property committee.

John was an avid Cubs fan. He enjoyed going to Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, for fishing, tenting, and backpacking with friends and family. John loved reading and riding his motorcycle. He was a lover of animals, especially his dog, Digger, and many cats over the years.

Survivors include his wife, daughters, Jeanne (Kelvin Faur) Eastman, Moline, Jill (Wayne) Eastman-Foss, Moline; sisters-in-law, Rosella Eastman, Milan, Ann Soenksen, DeWitt, IA, Judy Soenksen, Le Claire, IA, JoAnn (Dale) Greve, DeWitt, IA; brother-in-law, Milo (Norma) Soenksen, DeWitt, IA; nieces and nephews including Joe Eastman, East Moline, and Becky (Sid) Gardner, Apache Junction, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Eastman; brothers-in-law, Dick, Floyd, and Lynn Soenksen; and best friend, Ray Anderson.

