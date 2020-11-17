John Edward "Eddie" Vermost

November 18, 1924-November 13, 2020

CAMBRIDGE-John Edward "Eddie" Vermost, 95, of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. A private funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend John Burns will celebrate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Family and friends are welcome to meet at the cemetery at 11:00 a.m. A public visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the funeral home. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, only 25 people may be in the funeral home at one time. Masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing maintained. The funeral service will be live-streamed at https://www.vandemorefuneralhome.com/live-stream on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the John Vermost Memorial Fund.

John was born November 18, 1924, in Wessington, South Dakota, the son of Emil and Mathilda (Lazoen) Vermost. He attended rural schools in the Cambridge area. He married Eleanor Clark on May 18, 1946, at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Geneseo. John farmed for many years in the Geneseo and Cambridge area. In 1981, John became the road commissioner for Cambridge Township, a position he held for twenty years. He retired on May 1, 2001. John was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Henry County Farm Bureau, Geneseo Moose Lodge, Flemish Club of Kewanee, and the Geneseo Rolle Bolle Club. He was an avid rolle bolle player and bowled for many years. He was a state, international, world, and western league champion. He played at all area rolle bolle events, county and state fairs, and as far away as Marshall, MN, where he and his teammates won first place.

Survivors include his daughters, Barb (Al) Baraks, Geneseo, and Linda (Dale) Doubler, Cambridge; son, Jim (Lori) Vermost, Geneseo; grandchildren, Brad (Angela) Baraks, Brenda (Chris) Robb, Juston (Melody) Vermost, Darren (Stephany) Vermost, and Jennifer Vermost; step-granddaughter, Mindy Mahnesmith; eight great-grandchildren, Brandon, Ethan, and Emma Baraks, Eve and Carter Robb, Dillan, Kaelynn, and Alexsandra Vermost.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Eleanor, five sisters, and two brothers.