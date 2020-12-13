Rev. John Denny Fischer

August 8, 1932-December 4, 2020

Entered into the fullness of Eternal Life on December 4, 2020, at the age of 88. Dear brother of Paul (Nancy) Fischer. Cherished uncle of Susan Becker, Cathy (Mike) West, William Fischer, and Karen (Mike) Mihm. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

John "Denny" Fischer was born in Pender, Nebraska, the beloved son of the late Percy and Mabel. His family soon relocated to Moline, IL, where he graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School. He received his graduate degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, and his PhD from the University of Illinois. Denny went on to teach for 58 years in the University of Wisconsin system, primarily for UW-Milwaukee, where he taught a vast array of vital courses in the Department of English, in the areas of British literature and religion. Denny also served the spiritual needs of his community, as the associate pastor at Christ Church in Whitefish Bay, WI. He was also a talented recital pianist, known throughout southeast WI. Denny was loved by his family, friends, church members, students, and neighbors, and he loved them all in return.

Due to the current pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery in Rock Island, IL. Memorials in Denny's name may be made to The Christ Church Endowment Trust, 5655 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a charity of your choice.

