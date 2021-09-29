John G. Funte, Sr.

July 16, 1970-September 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-John G. Funte, Sr., 51, of Davenport, IA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 17, 2021. The family will greet friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, at the Runge Mortuary. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 3, from 2-6 p.m. at the Lulac Club, 4224 Ricker Hill Rd. Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

John was born July 16, 1970 to Gary and Patricia (Murphy) Funte in Marengo, IA. He graduated from North High School, Davenport, in 1988. John worked for many years at Linwood Mining and Minerals. On February 9, 2002 he married the love of his life, Tasha Butler. They've enjoyed their 19 years together, making a home and raising a family.

John was a "grease monkey" that loved tinkering on anything mechanical. He also loved riding his motorcycle, spending time with family and friends, and camping. He will be remembered for his selflessness and his sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tasha Funte, Davenport, IA; son, John Funte, Jr., Davenport, IA; daughter, Samantha Funte, Davenport, IA; sisters, Lisa George, Eldridge, IA, and Tami Fields, Davenport, IA; brother, Terry Funte, Davenport, IA; aunt, Nelda (Bob) Mueller, Charlestown, IN; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, and his uncle, Ed Funte.