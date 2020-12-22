Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Kokity
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

John (János) Kokity

November 16, 1928-December 20, 2020

John (János) Kokity, 92, of Moline, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline due to complications of Covid-19.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – Noon on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Those attending are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

John was born November 16, 1928 in Bacsbokod, Hungary, the son of Pál and Magdolna (Nagy) Kokity. He emigrated to the United States in 1956 and was a proud American. John earned his bachelor's degree in hotel restaurant management from Florida State University in Tallahassee. He raised his family in the Quad Cities area, where he worked at various local bakeries and restaurants, and for many years he worked at John Deere Harvester. John enjoyed gardening, was an avid baker, and was a very talented ballroom dancer. He was a member of the Over 50 Ballroom Dance Club.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Zóltan (Irén) Kokity of Hungary, Anna Kokity of Moline, and Pál Kokity of Evanston, Illinois; close friend and former wife, Carolyn Kokity of Bettendorf; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be shared with John's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Dec
23
Committal
12:30p.m.
Davenport Memorial Park
1022 E. 39th St., Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
For several years John & I were dance partners. He especially loved to waltz! We were also good friend´s& he loved sharing his garden produce with me. I remember one summer, John was going back to Hungary for a few weeks & concerned about his garden getting watered & the fruit from his trees not getting picked. I told him not to worry, I´d make sure it was looked after. The tree e in the front yard was loaded with cherries. It took 3 days & several friends helping to get most of them picked. One of John´s neighbors even came to our rescue. I pitted probably 4 gallons of cherries by hand & made my first & only 2 cherry piesI froze at least a gallon of cherries for John when he got home. Our birthdays were just a week apart & for several years he´d bake me a special cake. He was a sweet , gentle caring man, but very private. I was privileged to in his life. The few people from the dance world wondered what had happened to John in the last 5 years. When I drove by his house it appeared he wasn´t living there anymore. He has been missed!! My sympathy to you . He was a super person!
Connie Yuknis Stevenson
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results